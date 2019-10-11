Buzz Aldrin Mourns Passing Away of Alexey Leonov

Buzz Aldrin, a member of Apollo 11 mission and the second man to walk on the moon, on Friday payed his respects to late Alexey Leonov, calling him the cosmonaut ambassador to the world

Earlier on Friday, the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center said that the legendary astronaut had passed away aged 85.

"The Cosmonaut ambassador to the world. A great pleasure to be his friend. He tried for the moon but we made it. For space flyers friendships he helped formed the @ASE_Astronauts. Farewell and Godspeed Alexi," Aldrin tweeted.

Leonov, a two-time Hero of the Soviet Union and the eleventh Soviet cosmonaut, made his 12-minute spacewalk, the fist spacewalk in history, on March 18, 1965, during the Voskhod 2 mission. In July 1975, Leonov participated in the first joint US-Soviet Union space mission. It involved the docking of the US Apollo and the Soviet Soyuz-19 spacecraft.

A memorial service and burial will take place in the Federal Military Memorial Cemetery, established to honor people who performed outstanding service to the nation in their lifetime, on October 15.