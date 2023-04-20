BuzzFeed News to Lay Off Staff, Close After 12 Years of Operation - Reports

The US online media outlet BuzzFeed News, which became well known after it published the controversial Steele dossier, will begin laying off staff after nearly 12 years of operation, the Washington Post reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The US online media outlet BuzzFeed News, which became well known after it published the controversial Steele dossier, will begin laying off staff after nearly 12 years of operation, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The news site's co-founder and chief executive Jonah Peretti sent a memorandum to staff saying that the company is planning to lay off 15% of employees and close BuzzFeed News, which tracks its history since late 2011, the report said.

While BuzzFeed and its sister company HuffPost will continue to exist, the site will cease to operate, the report cited Peretti's memorandum as saying.

Among the causes of the decision to shut the news website, Peretti cited the COVID-19 pandemic measures, a tech recession, a tough economy, a declining stock market, a decelerating digital advertising market and ongoing audience and platform shifts, the report said.

BuzzFeed would be remembered for a number of its poignant publications, including sexual misconduct accusations against Hollywood star Kevin Spacey in 2017, the report added.

In 2021, BuzzFeed News' correspondent Megha Rajagopalan won the Pulitzer prize in international reporting for a series of investigative articles about the alleged imprisonment of Uighur Muslims by Chinese authorities in Xinjiang.