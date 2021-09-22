UrduPoint.com

By Ending Afghan War, US Paving Way To 'relentless Diplomacy', Development Aid: Biden

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 12:19 AM

By ending Afghan war, US paving way to 'relentless diplomacy', development aid: Biden

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that by ending the war in Afghanistan, the United States is swapping "relentless war" with "relentless diplomacy" as UN general Assembly kicked off a debate on the grave challenges confronting the world

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden said Tuesday that by ending the war in Afghanistan, the United States is swapping "relentless war" with "relentless diplomacy" as UN general Assembly kicked off a debate on the grave challenges confronting the world.

In his first address as President, Biden noted his decision to end America's longest war last month in Afghanistan aimed at shifting U.S. attention to intensive diplomacy, saying he is driven by a belief that "to deliver for our own people, we must also engage deeply with the rest of the world." "We've ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan," Biden said. "And as we close this period of relentless war, we're opening a new era of relentless diplomacy of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world.

Over 100 world leaders are attending the debate in person, with attendance in the iconic hall of the General Assembly scaled down as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the 193-member Assembly on September 24.

Biden, who arrived in New York on Monday evening to meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ahead of Tuesday's address, fully endorsed the world body's relevance and ambition at a difficult moment in history.

The President committed $10 billion Dollars to end world hunger, and called for support from multi-lateral institutions like the United Nations to help combat challenges including the Indo-Pacific.

"We are not seeking a new cold war, where the world is divided US is ready to work with any nation that pursues peaceful resolutions because we have all suffered consequences of our failure," he stated.

Amid growing tensions with China, Biden also declared the U.S. is "not seeking a new Cold War." Without mentioning China directly, Biden acknowledged increasing concerns about rising tensions between the two nations. But he said, "We are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs.

" The meeting began with an address by the UN chief, highlighting the themes which will be explored in the 76th session of UNGA. "I'm here to sound the alarm. The world must wake up," he said.

Seeking to draw contrasts with Donald Trump, his predecessor, President Biden, in his address, spoke about revitalizing alliances around the world, stressing U.S. support for NATO's mission in Europe as well as reaffirming its desire to work closely with the European Union and the countries in its Quad group: Australia, India and Japan.

"We will stand up for our allies and our friends," he said.

He also highlighted the American re-engagement with the Paris Accords, with the threat of climate change a recurring theme of his speech.

But Biden is likely facing a healthy skepticism from allies during his week of high-level diplomacy.

The opening months of his presidency have included a series of difficult moments with friendly nations that were expecting greater co-operation from Biden following four years of Trump's "America first" approach to foreign policy.

Eight months into his presidency, Biden has been out of sync with allies on the chaotic ending to the U.S. war in Afghanistan. He has faced differences over how to go about sharing coronavirus vaccines with the developing world and over pandemic travel restrictions.

Biden also finds himself in the midst of a fresh diplomatic spat with France, after announcing plans along with Britain to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The move is expected to give Australia improved capabilities to patrol the Pacific amid alleged concern about the Chinese military's increasing power, but it upended a French defence contract worth at least $66 billion to sell diesel-powered submarines to Australia.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday there was a "crisis of trust" with the U.S. as a result of the episode.

Others speaking Tuesday include Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will deliver a video address.

Related Topics

Assembly India Imran Khan NATO Afghanistan World Australia United Nations Europe China France European Union Trump Paris New York Japan United States September All From Billion Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating medi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating mediation services in Dubai

20 minutes ago
 UAE Government Media Office organises virtual sess ..

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual session on country’s investment ..

20 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sport ..

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sports Council’s Board

2 hours ago
 Violators of corona SOPs fined

Violators of corona SOPs fined

1 minute ago
 Mashaal terms India as certified 'terrorist state' ..

Mashaal terms India as certified 'terrorist state'

1 minute ago
 Ongoing anti-polio drive reviewed

Ongoing anti-polio drive reviewed

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.