BYD, DJI Unveil Intelligent Vehicle-mounted Drone System
SHENZHEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Chinese automaker BYD and drone giant DJI have launched an intelligent vehicle-mounted drone system, aiming to transform cars into mobile entertainment and exploration platforms.
The system, called "Lingyuan", integrates a drone with the vehicle, offering a vertical field of view to capture travel moments in real time. It will be available across all BYD models, the company announced at a launch event on Sunday in Shenzhen, a major tech hub in southern China's Guangdong Province.
"Lingyuan" features a retractable car-mounted landing pad, enabling automated takeoff and landing, synchronized follow-shooting, and rapid storage and charging of the drone, according to Yang Dongsheng, BYD's senior vice president.
"The collaboration between BYD and DJI is far more than just placing a drone in a car," said Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD at the launch event.
Wang said they started from the ground up, integrating vehicle and drone technologies in a way that enhances both.
Luo Zhenhua, president of DJI, echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that technology should not be used to create toys for the few. "It should be a tool that benefits the world," he said, calling the partnership a breakthrough in product innovation and a re-imagination of the mobility ecosystem.
BYD, founded in 1995 as a battery manufacturer, has been at the forefront of China's new energy vehicle (NEV) sector. In 2024, the company saw NEV sales soar 41.26 percent year on year to over 4.27 million units.
Established in 2006 and headquartered in Shenzhen, DJI has grown into the dominant force in the global drone industry, with its products widely used in filmmaking, agriculture, search and rescue, energy infrastructure, and more.
Saudi Arabia marks health Martyr Day6 minutes ago
Sri Lanka Railways announces new speed limits to protect wild elephants6 minutes ago
"Danger-level" heat index prompts some schools in Philippine capital to suspend classes6 minutes ago
DPO reviews security arrangements at Darya Khan-bridge checkpost6 minutes ago
227,000 Iftar meals distributed daily at the Prophet's Mosque16 minutes ago
Ramadan's cold return: Northern Borders relives winter memories after 30 years26 minutes ago
Jazan's perfumed water tradition: A luxurious addition to Iftar tables26 minutes ago
Lukashenko: Vice premiers will have more weight in new govt36 minutes ago
KSrelief concludes volunteer medical project for general surgery in Port Sudan36 minutes ago
Belarus strengthens ties with Russian energy system46 minutes ago
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated56 minutes ago