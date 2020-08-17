Byelorussian Steel Works Resumes Operation, Blast Furnaces Re-Launched After Protest

UrduPoint.com
Byelorussian Steel Works (BMZ) has resumed routine work, and blast furnaces have been brought back to normal operation after being suspended as part of a protest action, the company's spokesperson told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Byelorussian Steel Works (BMZ) has resumed routine work, and blast furnaces have been brought back to normal operation after being suspended as part of a protest action, the company's spokesperson told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, a BMZ employee told Sputnik that the work of the plant's furnaces had been suspended, presumably until 5 p.m. [14:00 GMT], they are heated, but steel is not being produced.

"All three furnaces have resumed their normal operation. Other shops are also working according to schedule. At 4:50 p.m., all furnaces began to start up, and at the moment they are all working as expected," the spokesperson said.

