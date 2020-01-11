UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bzigo Marks Mosquitoes For Death

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:19 PM

Bzigo marks mosquitoes for death

Startup Bzigo was at the Consumer Electronics Show this week with a gadget designed to spot mosquitos and then mark them for death

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ):Startup Bzigo was at the Consumer Electronics Show this week with a gadget designed to spot mosquitos and then mark them for death.

Bzigo, pronounced like "buzz" and "go" combined, watches constantly for flying mosquitoes and then hits them with a beam of laser light after they land.

The first generation of the device marks mosquitoes for termination, sending an alert to people's smartphones to prompt them to execute the insects.

"A big problem with mosquitoes is finding them, that is what we solved," said Nadav Benedek of Bzigo.

The World Health Organization has branded mosquitoes among the planet's deadliest creatures due to their ability to carry diseases that kill millions of people annually.

Even in locations where mosquito-borne diseases are not a problem, the buzzing blood-suckers are often abhorred.

Benedek said a second-generation Bzigo device, already built but kept out of the public eye for now, will automatically dispatch a flying "nano-drone" to kill targeted mosquitoes, sparing people from getting blood on their hands.

"A nano-drone flies from a docking station on the device, goes to the mosquito, kills it, and it comes back to recharge," Benedek said, prompting a nearby visitor to the CES booth to laugh uncontrollably.

Bzigo has already raised a million dollars in funding, and is out to raise $5 million to begin mass production of the device, which will be about the size of an apple when it reaches market, according to Benedek.

"Right now, we have a fully functioning prototype," he said.

"The drone will kill in a way be aren't disclosing yet; not a laser."

Related Topics

Drone World Alert Apple Market From Blood Million

Recent Stories

James powers Lakers past Mavs, Pelicans Ingram con ..

2 minutes ago

Search for successor as Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan expresses condolence ove ..

6 minutes ago

Canada's Trudeau demands 'accountability' after Ir ..

6 minutes ago

PM says he summoned an immediate report over Quett ..

6 minutes ago

Japan Sends Two Patrol Aircraft to Middle East for ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.