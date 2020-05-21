UrduPoint.com
C. Africa Army, UN Troops Repel Attack, Says Government

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:41 AM

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Government forces in southeastern Central African Republic, backed by UN troops, repelled an attack by a rebel militia, killing "around 10" assailants and capturing others, an official spokesman said Wednesday.

The clash took place in the town of Obo and involved an attack by the car's biggest armed group, the Unity for Peace in Central Africa (UPC), government spokesman Ange-Maxime Kazagui told AFP.

