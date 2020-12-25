UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

C. Africa Rebel Groups Call Off Ceasefire Before Election

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 07:48 PM

C. Africa rebel groups call off ceasefire before election

A rebel coalition that has been fighting the government in Central African Republic said Friday it was calling off a three-day ceasefire ahead of a tense general election on the weekend

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :A rebel coalition that has been fighting the government in Central African Republic said Friday it was calling off a three-day ceasefire ahead of a tense general election on the weekend.

The Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), which began an offensive against the government a week ago, said in a statement it had "decided to break the 72-hour truce it had imposed on itself and resume its unrelenting march towards its final objective".

In the statement, which was confirmed to AFP as authentic by two of the six groups in the coalition, the CPC said that it made the decision "faced with "the irresponsible stubbornness of the government".

The ceasefire's signatories had "invited the authorities to observe the ceasefire over the same period" and called on President Faustin Archange Touadera to suspend Sunday's presidential and legislative election.

But government spokesman Ange-Maxime Kazagui dismissed the ceasefire on Thursday, saying it was "a non-event" and that "we haven't seen these people stop what they're doing".

The rebel coalition said Friday the government had "cavalierly rejected" this "chance for peace".

"Several attacks followed on positions occupied by the patriots of the CPC," its statement said.

The authenticity of the statement was confirmed by two armed groups -- the 3R and the Popular Front for the Rebirth of Central Africa (FPRC).

General Bobo, the leader of 3R, told AFP that "now either the government disperses us, or we march on Bangui, which is our final objective".

Fighting had resumed in Bakouma, about 250 kilometres (155 miles) east of the capital Bangui, according to Vladimir Monteiro, spokesman for the UN's MINUSCA peacekeeping force.

The CPC was created on December 19 by armed groups who accuse Touadera, the frontrunner in the Sunday's election, of trying to fix the vote.

Its components are drawn from militia groups that, together, control two-thirds of the country.

At the weekend, the government accused Touadera's ousted predecessor, Francois Bozize, of fomenting a coup with the rebels, a charge he denies.

Gunmen had sought to advance down the main highways towards Bangui, but were stopped, according to MINUSCA.

Related Topics

Election Africa United Nations Vote Bangui Vladimir Putin Same Central African Republic March December Sunday From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Golden principle of Quaid-e-Azam essential for cou ..

2 minutes ago

Nashville Police Investigate Explosion in City's D ..

2 minutes ago

Day is of special importance to us as a nation: ma ..

2 minutes ago

CM GB seeks briefing on Social Health Units

2 minutes ago

Kerimov Made Most Wealth in 2020 Among Russia's Bu ..

5 minutes ago

Speakers term Jinnah's vision as path to developme ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.