C5+1 Nations Reinforce Commitment to Afghanistan During Central and South Asia Conference

The C5+1 group of countries comprising the five Central Asian states and the United States issued a joint statement on Friday re-affirming their commitment to bolster security and stability in the region, including in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The C5+1 group of countries comprising the five Central Asian states and the United States issued a joint statement on Friday re-affirming their commitment to bolster security and stability in the region, including in Afghanistan.

"Visionary ideas for Central Asia's economic growth and closer ties to the economies of South Asia also reinforce the C5+1's commitment to strengthening the region's security and stability, including through Afghan peace negotiations," the joint statement said.

The C5+1 expressed their desire to create conditions conducive to the Afghan peace process, including a negotiated political settlement that respects the fundamental rights of all Afghans, a new government that will not be imposed through force and negating Afghanistan's territory to be used as staging ground for terrorists.

The C5+1 also mentioned their endeavor to work with Afghanistan as a group across a number of areas outside of the issues concerning regional security and the peace process, including energy, economic, and cultural cooperation.

The joint statement was adopted during a conference Central and South Asian regional connectivity in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.