CAAC warns Cathay Pacific about aviation safety risks

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :China's civil aviation regulator on Friday warned Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific about major safety risks as recent incidents exposed latent flight dangers.

The airline failed to suspend the service of flight staff accused of crimes related to the recent riots, and leaked flight passenger information with ill intent, which has posed potential serious risks to aviation safety and has increased the inflow of safety risks from Hong Kong to the mainland, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in a severe risk alert released to the airline Friday.