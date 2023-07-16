(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) The weekly Sunday cabinet meeting chaired by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been rescheduled for Monday, the prime minister's office informs.

The cabinet meeting will be held on July 17 at Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem, the prime minister's office specified in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, Netanyahu's office said that the Israeli prime minister was undergoing a medical evaluation at the Sheba Medical Center in the city of Ramat Gan east of Tel Aviv.

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu, 73, was going to spend the night at the medical center under the supervision of cardiologists.

Last October, Netanyahu felt unwell during a prayer service at Jerusalem's Great Synagogue and was taken to a hospital to undergo medical checks after suffering chest pains. He was released from the hospital the next day and returned to full activity after his medical tests showed no abnormalities.