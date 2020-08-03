UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cabinet Minister Asked Johnson To Help Tory Lawmaker Charged With Sexual Assault - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Cabinet Minister Asked Johnson to Help Tory Lawmaker Charged With Sexual Assault - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) A cabinet minister tried to convince UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to help then-Tory lawmaker Charlie Elphicke after the latter had been charged with sexual assault, The Guardian reported on Monday, citing sources and adding to questions about the manner the party handled the years-long case.

Last week, Elphicke was convicted of three counts of sexual assault against two women. The politician, who is facing a prison term, will be sentenced in mid-September.

According to the newspaper, Elphicke succeeded in getting a cabinet minister in November raise his case with Johnson, saying that "he was being unfairly treated" and "had no idea why he was being investigated."

"He successfully lobbied one of Boris [Johnson's] .

.. cabinet ministers, who raised it and said: 'We should do something, prime minister, to help Charlie," a source said.

Johnson was purportedly "initially sympathetic," but another cabinet member urged him against intervening and he appeared to have followed the advice.

The newspaper says the whole story has already cast doubt over the manner that the Tory leadership handled Elphicke's case. The Women's Equality party, for instance, has called for the minister who reportedly lobbied on Elphicke's behalf to be fired.

After sexual assault claims were reported to police, Elphicke was suspended from the party in November 2017 only to be reinstated in December 2018. He did not run in the December 2019 elections, and his wife succeeded him as member of parliament for Dover.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Parliament Wife Dover United Kingdom November December Women 2017 2018 2019 From Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED15.8 bn Monday

42 minutes ago

Etisalat Group to pay out interim dividends from A ..

42 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed postpones award ceremony of 11t ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Year of Preparations for the Next Fifty Year ..

1 hour ago

Amana Healthcare offers rehabilitation programme f ..

1 hour ago

Launch of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.