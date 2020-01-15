UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Resignation Will Not Affect Putin's New Initiatives - State Duma Deputy Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:55 PM

The decision of the Russian government to resign will not affect the implementation of measures voiced by President Vladimir Putin in his address to the parliament, State Duma Deputy Speaker Petr Tolstoy said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The decision of the Russian government to resign will not affect the implementation of measures voiced by President Vladimir Putin in his address to the parliament, State Duma Deputy Speaker Petr Tolstoy said Wednesday.

"As for the implementation of the address, I am almost 100 percent sure that today's important changes will not affect the initiatives, because the president's message is a direct appeal to all branches of power, and we will all work to implement it as quickly as possible," Tolstoy told reporters.

