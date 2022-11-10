Cabinet to Propose Control Measures of Funds Allocated for Special Operation - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The Russian Cabinet of ministers should submit proposals by November 11 on control measures of funds, allocated on ensuring the conduct of the special operation, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Following a meeting with members of the government 's coordinating council on November 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a list of instructions to meet the needs of the Russian military, other troops, military formations and bodies.

"The Government of the Russian Federation to submit proposals on ensuring control over the expenditure of Federal budget on measures ensuring the conduct of the special military operation, taking into account the channeling of funds for the purpose of ensuring the conduct of this operation," the statement read.

The deadline for the execution of the president's order is November 11, 2022; Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has been appointed responsible.

The president also instructed the government 's coordinating council to determine the task order of the provision of the Russian military by November 14.