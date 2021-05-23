UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cable Car Crash In Northern Italy Kills 8 - Rescue Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Cable Car Crash in Northern Italy Kills 8 - Rescue Service

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) A cable car crash in the region of Piedmont region in the north of Italy killed eight people, the rescue services told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier reports suggested there were nine victims.

"There were 10 people in the cabin. I can confirm that eight of them are dead. Two children in grave condition were taken to a hospital in Turin," a representative of the rescue service said.

The rescue operation is "almost over," the representative said. The rescuers will soon start identifying the victims.

The incident occurred on a cableway that connects the village of Stresa on the coast of Lake Maggiore and the peak of the Mottarone. The cableway gave out some 985 feet before the top of the mountain, when the cars were at a maximum altitude.

According to the cableway website, this line was shot down during the coronavirus lockdown and reopened about a month ago.

Related Topics

Dead Car Turin Italy Sunday Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed allocates AED6 million to purcha ..

6 minutes ago

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21 minutes ago

Major local entities renew agreement to promote UA ..

1 hour ago

DEWA inaugurates 6 transmission substations in 202 ..

1 hour ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority launches ..

1 hour ago

Al Zeyoudi chairs Board meeting of Etihad Credit I ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.