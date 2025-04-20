CAF Champions League coaches slam absent fans, disallowed goals

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Coaches Miguel Cardoso of Mamelodi Sundowns and Krunoslav Jurcic of Pyramids were angry on Sunday, a day after both clubs were involved in 0-0 CAF Champions League semi-finals draws.

Sundowns of South Africa were held by record 12-time title-holders and defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt in Pretoria.

In the other first leg a few hours later, first-time semi-finalists Pyramids of Egypt drew with former winners Orlando Pirates of South Africa in Johannesburg.

Ahly had the ball in the net twice only for both efforts to be ruled offside. Pyramids thought they had scored twice, too. Both attempts were disallowed, one for offside, one for handball.

But as 52-year-old Portuguese Cardoso recovered from the failure to build a lead ahead of the return match in Cairo on Friday, he hit out at absent South African supporters.

"It was sad that a beautiful stadium (Loftus Versfeld) was almost empty when you have a Champions League semi-final," he told reporters.

"The stadium should have been full, giving us the extra energy that can make such a difference in a tight match.

"I am regularly asked what are the differences between clubs from north Africa and the south of the continent.

"When we play in Cairo there will be 75,000 fans cheering Ahly from the first minute to the last. This will give our opponents a tremendous boost.

"We were representing South Africa in Pretoria and supporters of all clubs should have been there to back us," added Cardoso.

- Banned -

There were several reasons why the 52,000-seat stadium, which Sundowns share with rugby union team the Bulls, was not packed.

In previous Champions League matches this season, Sundowns offered free admission to those wearing the yellow main colour of the former African champions.

But after violent clashes between supporters of Sundowns and Tunisian club Esperance in the quarter-finals, CAF banned free entry and supporters had to pay 20 rand (one Dollar).

Also, millions of South Africans leave the major cities during Easter to visit their rural birthplaces or attend religious festivals.

Meanwhile, Jurcic, the 55-year-old coach of Pyramids and former Croatia midfielder, insisted his club had beaten Pirates 2-0 at Soccer City stadium.

He was referring to disallowed goals late in each half. Congolese Fiston Mayele was ruled offside and Nigerian Sodiq Ougola later used his arm to deflect the ball into the net.

Jurcic admitted he had not watched replays of the incidents, but told reporters "we scored two goals, we won the match 2-0 after an excellent performance.

"I am proud of how my players performed and how many scoring chances they created. I am, however, frustrated by the disallowed goals."

Pirates can take encouragement from three previous visits this season to north Africa, where they won twice in Algeria and once in Egypt, against Ahly.

Sundowns, who failed to get even one goal attempt on target against Ahly in Pretoria, have been less impressive in journeys to the north, drawing twice and losing once.