C.Africa Govt Accuses Ex-president Bozize Of Attempting Coup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:14 PM

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The government of Central African Republic accused former president Francois Bozize of an "attempted coup" in a statement Saturday, as rebel groups launched attacks in the west of the country.

The statement came just hours after the country's three main rebel groups themselves declared that they were joining forces against the government, and ahead of next week's legislative and presidential elections.

