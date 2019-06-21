UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

C.Africa Is Worst Country For Food Insecurity: WFP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:38 PM

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP

About 40 percent of the population of the perennially unstable Central African Republic faces acute food insecurity, the World Food Programme said Friday

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :About 40 percent of the population of the perennially unstable Central African Republic faces acute food insecurity, the World Food Programme said Friday.

One of the world's poorest and most unstable countries, car spiralled into bloodshed after longtime leader Francois Bozize was overthrown in 2013 by a rebel alliance.

Since then, much of the country has been at the mercy of armed groups that seek to control gold, diamond and oil deposits, posing a formidable obstacle to peace and national reconciliation.

"More than 1.8 million people in the Central African Republic find themselves in a situation of acute food insecurity," the report said.

It said the Central African Republic was the country worst hit by food shortages, adding that overall security remained "precarious.

" The worst affected region was the east, home to the largest number of displaced people.

The lawlessness was adding to the WFP's woes, spokesman Herve Verhoosel told AFP because it made "access to food difficult" for people who needed it most.

On Thursday, United Nations envoy Mankeur Ndiaye told the Security Council that armed groups were committing daily violations in the country.

Some "2.9 million people, half of whom are children, need humanitarian assistance and protection, while 2.1 million people are facing food insecurity," the envoy said.

About 622,000 people are registered as internally displaced and 590,000 refugees from the country are registered in neighbouring states, according to the UN.

Related Topics

World United Nations Oil Car Alliance Central African Republic Gold From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

1 minute ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

1 minute ago

CAA chief issues directives for stoppage of plasti ..

1 minute ago

England v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

1 minute ago

Cricket: World Cup table

6 minutes ago

Malinga stars as Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.