C.Africa probing ex-president Bozize for 'rebellion'

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Central African Republic prosecutors said Monday an investigation had been launched into former president Francois Bozize, whom the government accuses of plotting a coup ahead of elections last month.

"A judicial inquiry has been opened (into Bozize) with regard to current acts of destabilisation and rebellion," public prosector Laurent Lengande said in a statement.

On December 19, the government accused Bozize of mounting "an attempted coup" with the help of armed groups, eight days before the troubled country held presidential and legislative elections.