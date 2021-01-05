UrduPoint.com
C.Africa Probing Ex-president Bozize For 'rebellion'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:42 AM

C.Africa probing ex-president Bozize for 'rebellion'

Central African Republic prosecutors said Monday an investigation had been launched into former president Francois Bozize, whom the government accuses of plotting a coup ahead of elections last month

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Central African Republic prosecutors said Monday an investigation had been launched into former president Francois Bozize, whom the government accuses of plotting a coup ahead of elections last month.

"A judicial inquiry has been opened (into Bozize) with regard to current acts of destabilisation and rebellion," public prosector Laurent Lengande said in a statement.

On December 19, the government accused Bozize of mounting "an attempted coup" with the help of armed groups, eight days before the troubled country held presidential and legislative elections.

More Stories From World

