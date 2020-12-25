UrduPoint.com
C.Africa Rebel Groups Call Off Ceasefire Before Election

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 08:55 PM

A rebel coalition that has been fighting the government in Central African Republic said Friday it was calling off a three-day ceasefire ahead of a tense general election at the weekend

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :A rebel coalition that has been fighting the government in Central African Republic said Friday it was calling off a three-day ceasefire ahead of a tense general election at the weekend.

The rebel groups launched an offensive a week ago threatening to march on the capital Bangui, in what the government described as an attempted coup, but their progress was halted with international help.

The Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) then announced a brief truce before presidential and legislative elections on Sunday which are seen as a crucial test for the troubled country.

But the CPC said in a statement Friday it had "decided to break the 72-hour truce it had imposed on itself and resume its unrelenting march towards its final objective" -- taking the capital.

In the statement, which was confirmed to AFP as authentic by two of the six groups in the coalition, the CPC said that it made the decision "faced with "the irresponsible stubbornness of the government".

The ceasefire's signatories had "invited the authorities to observe the ceasefire over the same period" and called on President Faustin Archange Touadera to suspend the election.

But government spokesman Ange-Maxime Kazagui dismissed the ceasefire on Thursday, saying it was "a non-event" and that "we haven't seen these people stop what they're doing".

The CPC said the government had "cavalierly rejected" this "chance for peace".

"Several attacks followed on positions occupied" by CPC forces, its statement said.

The authenticity of the statement was confirmed by two of the main armed groups in the coalition -- the 3R and the Popular Front for the Rebirth of Central Africa (FPRC).

