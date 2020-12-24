C.Africa rebel groups declare ceasefire ahead of vote

(@FahadShabbir)

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :A rebel coalition that has been fighting the government in Central African Republic says it will observe a unilateral ceasefire in the runup to elections on Sunday.

A statement issued by the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), which began an offensive against the government last Friday, said a "72-hour unilateral ceasefire... will be observed across the country by all patriots' fighting troops."The statement, which was dated Wednesday, was confirmed to AFP on Thursday as authentic by two of the six groups in the CPC.