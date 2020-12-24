UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

C.Africa Rebel Groups Declare Ceasefire Ahead Of Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:22 PM

C.Africa rebel groups declare ceasefire ahead of vote

A rebel coalition that has been fighting the government in Central African Republic says it will observe a unilateral ceasefire in the runup to elections on Sunday

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :A rebel coalition that has been fighting the government in Central African Republic says it will observe a unilateral ceasefire in the runup to elections on Sunday.

A statement issued by the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), which began an offensive against the government last Friday, said a "72-hour unilateral ceasefire... will be observed across the country by all patriots' fighting troops."The statement, which was dated Wednesday, was confirmed to AFP on Thursday as authentic by two of the six groups in the CPC.

Related Topics

Central African Republic Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

AED4.6 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

11 minutes ago

DP World cements 50-Year Port Concession agreement ..

11 minutes ago

Islam teaches love, harmony: Farrukh Habib

4 minutes ago

Von Der Leyen Says Deal With UK on Fishery Very Go ..

4 minutes ago

PSB to formulate sports policy in collaboration wi ..

4 minutes ago

'Deal is done' on post-Brexit trade: UK govt sourc ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.