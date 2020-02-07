C.African Chiefs From Mainly Christian Militia Sentenced For War Crimes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:01 PM
Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Five leaders from a predominantly Christian militia in Central African Republic were given life terms Friday for war crimes and crimes against humanity over atrocities committed in 2017.
Justice Minister Flavien Mbata said the sentences, handed down by the car Criminal Court in the capital Bangui, were the first ever issued by the nation's judiciary for crimes against humanity.