C.African President Says 'not Against France' Despite Tensions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2023 | 11:11 PM

The president of the Central African Republic said his country wanted good relations with France, in an interview that followed years of tension fuelled by the CAR's rapprochement with Russia

Bangui, Centrafrique, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The president of the Central African Republic said his country wanted good relations with France, in an interview that followed years of tension fuelled by the car's rapprochement with Russia.

"We are not against France," President Faustin Archange Touadera said in an interview with AFP and France's TV5 Monde, adding that "Cooperation between France and the Central African Republic is ongoing, and we seek to improve it, to strengthen it in the interests of our two peoples".

