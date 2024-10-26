Open Menu

Cage Rage: How AI Still Divides Actors And Studios

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) A bruising months-long Hollywood strike helped secure actors and writers some protection from AI, but a year after those ructions studios and creatives are still divided on the tech.

Hollywood royalty Nicolas Cage has labelled AI a "nightmare" in the past and renewed his attack on Sunday, particularly on the use of "digital replicas" of actors -- a practice permitted under the deal that ended the strike.

"The studios want this so that they can change your face after you've already shot it," Cage said at the Newport Beach Film Festival in comments reported in US media.

"They can change your face, they can change your voice, they can change your line deliveries, they can change your body language, they can change your performance."

Cage likened actors to members of a band and said "this technology wants to take your instrument".

Meanwhile, thousands of miles away in the south of France at a tv industry gathering this week, the attitude was starkly different.

Marianne Carpentier of French company Newen Studios told the Mipcom trade show in Cannes that she had her first "wow" moment with AI when it was drafted in to generate the face of a sick actor.

"It was really amazing... It was cheap, it was efficient and we couldn't see on screen the difference with the real [actors]," she said.

The AI boom has seen astronomical valuations and investments in the sector.

Companies now need to justify the investment and they still see profits to be made in Hollywood even after the strike.

