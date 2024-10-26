Cage Rage: How AI Still Divides Actors And Studios
Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) A bruising months-long Hollywood strike helped secure actors and writers some protection from AI, but a year after those ructions studios and creatives are still divided on the tech.
Hollywood royalty Nicolas Cage has labelled AI a "nightmare" in the past and renewed his attack on Sunday, particularly on the use of "digital replicas" of actors -- a practice permitted under the deal that ended the strike.
"The studios want this so that they can change your face after you've already shot it," Cage said at the Newport Beach Film Festival in comments reported in US media.
"They can change your face, they can change your voice, they can change your line deliveries, they can change your body language, they can change your performance."
Cage likened actors to members of a band and said "this technology wants to take your instrument".
Meanwhile, thousands of miles away in the south of France at a tv industry gathering this week, the attitude was starkly different.
Marianne Carpentier of French company Newen Studios told the Mipcom trade show in Cannes that she had her first "wow" moment with AI when it was drafted in to generate the face of a sick actor.
"It was really amazing... It was cheap, it was efficient and we couldn't see on screen the difference with the real [actors]," she said.
The AI boom has seen astronomical valuations and investments in the sector.
Companies now need to justify the investment and they still see profits to be made in Hollywood even after the strike.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..
DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Championship table1 hour ago
-
Fils, Shelton set for friendly fire in Basel semi-finals1 hour ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership table1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League table2 hours ago
-
Final campaigning in tight Japan election2 hours ago
-
Pakistan urges application of World Court's actions on Palestine to Kashmir as well3 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table9 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated9 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table9 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results9 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table9 hours ago
-
Pakistani products gain popularity among Chinese consumers9 hours ago