CAIR calls US' new $8 billion arms sale for Israeli genocide 'racist, sociopathic'

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a leading Muslim advocacy group, , has called President Joe Biden's new $8 billion arms deal in support of Israel's genocide in Gaza 'racist' and 'sociopathic'.

The US State Department has notified Congress 'informally' of an $8 billion proposed arms deal with Israel that will include munitions for fighter jets and attack helicopters as well as artillery shells, according to Axious, an American news website.

CAIR's condemnation comes as Israel is planning to step up its forced starvation of the civilian population in Gaza after President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated.

Multiple human rights organizations and international bodies have accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for committing war crimes.

Israel has slaughtered more than 45,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, including seven children murdered today in an Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza.

"We strongly condemn the Biden administration for its unbelievable and criminal decision to send another $8 billion worth of American weapons to the government of indicted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu instead of using American leverage to force an end to the genocide in Gaza," CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said.

"Only racists who do not view people of color as equally human, and sociopaths who delight in funding mass slaughter, could send Netanyahu even more bombs while his government openly kidnaps doctors, destroys hospitals, and exterminates the last survivors in northern Gaza," Awad said.

Earlier, CAIR called on the Biden administration to take immediate action after Israel reportedly "disappeared" Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, a top Palestinian physician serving victims of Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Last week, CAIR condemned the world's "silence" over the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Gaza as a new report indicates that Gaza's population decreased by six percent since Israel's invasion.

