UrduPoint.com

CAIR Urges Probe Into Anti-Muslim Attack In US On Protestors Against India's Persecution Of Minorities

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 11:20 PM

CAIR urges probe into anti-Muslim attack in US on protestors against India's persecution of minorities

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim advocacy group, has called on state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate an alleged bias-motivated assault on those protesting against the persecution of religious minorities and caste discrimination in India at Los Angeles Palma Park in Anaheim, in the US state of California

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim advocacy group, has called on state and Federal law enforcement authorities to investigate an alleged bias-motivated assault on those protesting against the persecution of religious minorities and caste discrimination in India at Los Angeles Palma Park in Anaheim, in the US state of California.

A press release issued by CAIR's Los Angeles office said that the attackers allegedly harassed protestors, shouting "stupid Muslims, get out." They also reportedly grabbed protest signs and physically and verbally harassed the protesters.

In a statement, CAIR's Executive Director in Los Angeles, Hussam Ayloush, said: "Every American has the right to peaceful protest without the threat of violence and intimidation based on their race, faith or national origin.

We call on local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate this reportedly bias-motivated attack and to consider bringing hate crime charges against the alleged perpetrators." Earlier, CAIR's New jersey office joined the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) in condemning the use of a bulldozer at the India Independence Day parade in South Plainfield this year.

The bulldozer, which has become a symbol of Muslim home demolitions in India, was decorated with the images of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both of whom espouse Islamophobic Hindu nationalist ideologies and serve as active leaders of India's ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Related Topics

India Attack Prime Minister Protest Chief Minister Narendra Modi Los Angeles Palma Independence Muslim Race

Recent Stories

Two Villages in Belgorod Region Evacuated Due to F ..

Two Villages in Belgorod Region Evacuated Due to Fire at Ammunition Depot - Gove ..

2 minutes ago
 56% people infected with Omicron were unaware: Stu ..

56% people infected with Omicron were unaware: Study

2 minutes ago
 US CENTCOM Commander acknowledges Pakistan Army's ..

US CENTCOM Commander acknowledges Pakistan Army's efforts against terrorism

2 minutes ago
 Russia Calls Latvian Residence Permit Cancellation ..

Russia Calls Latvian Residence Permit Cancellation Xenophobic

2 minutes ago
 German Industry Suffers From Bureaucracy Impeding ..

German Industry Suffers From Bureaucracy Impeding Transition From Russian Gas -A ..

16 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in road accident

One killed, two injured in road accident

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.