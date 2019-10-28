Cairo Considers Killing IS Leader Baghdadi to Be Important Step in Fight Against Terrorism

(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Cairo considers the death of Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, ISIS banned in Russia ), to be an important step in the international fight against terrorism, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced having hunted down Baghdadi in Syria's Idlib and thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for their assistance during the course of the operation. The Russian Defense Ministry said that it had possessed no reliable data regarding the US operation and had reasons to question its credibility.

"We welcome the US success in eliminating terrorist Abu Bakr Baghdadi and consider this an important step in the eradication of terrorism in the world," the statement said.

According to the statement, this success must be consolidated by further joint international efforts to combat terrorism and extremist ideology "in all its manifestations."

The terrorist number one made his first media appearance in 2014 when the ISIS officially re-branded itself into the IS and declared itself a caliphate under Baghdadi's leadership. Since then, he has made headlines multiple times with claims that he had been killed.