UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cairo Considers Killing IS Leader Baghdadi To Be Important Step In Fight Against Terrorism

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:36 PM

Cairo Considers Killing IS Leader Baghdadi to Be Important Step in Fight Against Terrorism

Cairo considers the death of Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, ISIS banned in Russia), to be an important step in the international fight against terrorism, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Cairo considers the death of Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, ISIS banned in Russia), to be an important step in the international fight against terrorism, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced having hunted down Baghdadi in Syria's Idlib and thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for their assistance during the course of the operation. The Russian Defense Ministry said that it had possessed no reliable data regarding the US operation and had reasons to question its credibility.

"We welcome the US success in eliminating terrorist Abu Bakr Baghdadi and consider this an important step in the eradication of terrorism in the world," the statement said.

According to the statement, this success must be consolidated by further joint international efforts to combat terrorism and extremist ideology "in all its manifestations."

The terrorist number one made his first media appearance in 2014 when the ISIS officially re-branded itself into the IS and declared itself a caliphate under Baghdadi's leadership. Since then, he has made headlines multiple times with claims that he had been killed.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Syria Russia Turkey ISIS Iraq Trump Cairo Idlib Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

NCEMA, UNDRR discuss cooperation

8 minutes ago

17 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

French publisher launches 2nd edition of its Trave ..

2 minutes ago

Lecture on Social & Ethical Indecency held at Gove ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister felicitates Turkish people on 96th ..

2 minutes ago

Copy case candidates directed to appear before co ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.