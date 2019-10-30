Cairo Follows Situation in Lebanon, Iraq - Egyptian Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Egypt is monitoring the unfolding events in Lebanon and Iraq, the country's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Shoukry met with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas.

"Egypt observes what is going on in Lebanon and Iraq, the latest events ... Each country has its own special conditions and ongoing events," Shoukry said, quoted by Youm7 daily newspaper.

On his part, Maas called the situation in Lebanon very sensitive and important.

"The Lebanese government is crucial for stability in the country," he said.

Maas added that Berlin hoped that the resignation of Saad Hariri would not affect the country's stability.

Lebanese citizens took to the streets on October 17 when the government announced tax hikes on internet calls and tobacco in an attempt to salvage a deteriorating economy.

Although the government quickly scrapped the plan, the demonstrations have since ballooned into widespread demands for the resignation of the government, which happened on Tuesday.

Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October and developed in waves of escalation. People demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. As rallies grew more violent, the government had to declare a curfew and cut Internet access in Baghdad and five other regions at some point. Several checkpoints on the border with Iran were also shut amid the escalation.