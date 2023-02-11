Cairo Maintains Active Interaction With Moscow Despite Western Pressure - Russian Diplomat

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Egypt continues to actively interact with Russia, despite the pressure from the West to reduce contacts, Russian Ambassador to Cairo Georgy Borisenko told Sputnik on Saturday.

In late January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the United States and Europe demand that African countries not cooperate with Moscow, seeking to restore Africa's colonial dependence.

"Despite all this pressure, Egypt remains faithful to the traditions of friendship between our countries, laid down during the presidency of Gamal Abdel Nasser, and continues to actively interact with Russia in the economic, cultural spheres and various international political platforms," Borisenko said in an interview.

The diplomat cited as an example Lavrov's summer visit to Cairo, when the ambassadors of the G7 countries urged the Egyptian Foreign Ministry and the Arab League to cancel the foreign minister's planned meetings there.

"We, of course, understand that Egypt and our other Arab partners have a difficult time in the current situation, when they are under massive pressure from the West, which often requires to interrupt any contacts with Russia in an almost ultimatum manner," Borisenko added.

Last month, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said following a meeting with Lavrov that Cairo intends to continue its course of building equal relations with all countries, despite serious pressure from the outside.

Many countries around the globe are reportedly under pressure from the West to take a tougher stance on Moscow against the backdrop of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.