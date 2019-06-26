Cairo, Moscow Committed to Two-State Solution for Israeli-Palestinian Crisis - Minister

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russia and Egypt have reaffirmed their commitment to the so-called two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Shoukry held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"We have also discussed regional issues. First of all, the Palestinian problem and [we] stated the need to achieve a final solution on the basis of two states for two countries and on the basis of the Arab initiative, including the creation of a Palestinian state within the borders of 1967 and with a capital in East Jerusalem," Shoukry said at joint press conference with Lavrov.

� For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

According to the so-called two-state solution, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict should be settled by creating an independent State of Palestine alongside the State of Israel.