UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cairo, Moscow Committed To Two-State Solution For Israeli-Palestinian Crisis - Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:09 PM

Cairo, Moscow Committed to Two-State Solution for Israeli-Palestinian Crisis - Minister

Russia and Egypt have reaffirmed their commitment to the so-called two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry said on Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russia and Egypt have reaffirmed their commitment to the so-called two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Shoukry held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"We have also discussed regional issues. First of all, the Palestinian problem and [we] stated the need to achieve a final solution on the basis of two states for two countries and on the basis of the Arab initiative, including the creation of a Palestinian state within the borders of 1967 and with a capital in East Jerusalem," Shoukry said at joint press conference with Lavrov.

� For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

According to the so-called two-state solution, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict should be settled by creating an independent State of Palestine alongside the State of Israel.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine Moscow Russia Egypt Gaza Bank Jerusalem All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

BNP-M to not attend opposition’s APC

1 minute ago

Ishaq Dar’s third wife-to-be runs away

9 minutes ago

Weekly inflation falls 0.09pc

6 minutes ago

Provision of health facilities top priority of gov ..

6 minutes ago

‘Sindh Rescue and Medical Services’ launched a ..

18 minutes ago

Policeman martyred, three terrorists killed in Lor ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.