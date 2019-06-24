Cairo, Moscow Should Work on 'Sustainable Security System' - Egyptian Defense Minister

Cairo and Moscow need to work on creating a "sustainable security system" and measures to increase trust that would help the two countries counter crises threatening their interests, Egyptian Defense Minister Mohamed Ahmed Zaki said on Monday at talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Cairo and Moscow need to work on creating a "sustainable security system" and measures to increase trust that would help the two countries counter crises threatening their interests, Egyptian Defense Minister Mohamed Ahmed Zaki said on Monday at talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

"We have to work responsibly on creating a sustainable security system, working out measures to increase trust and strengthen mechanisms to jointly counter crises that threaten interests of Russia and Egypt as well as international peace and security," the minister said.

Zaki added that the meetings of defense and foreign ministers in a 2+2 format were "a cornerstone of a united approach to the fight against threats and challenges to Egypt's and Russia's interests."

The minister said that the cooperation of the two countries' ministries which made a large progress in a short period of time was "a solid foundation for reaching common goals."