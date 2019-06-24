UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cairo, Moscow Should Work On 'Sustainable Security System' - Egyptian Defense Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 10:05 PM

Cairo, Moscow Should Work on 'Sustainable Security System' - Egyptian Defense Minister

Cairo and Moscow need to work on creating a "sustainable security system" and measures to increase trust that would help the two countries counter crises threatening their interests, Egyptian Defense Minister Mohamed Ahmed Zaki said on Monday at talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Cairo and Moscow need to work on creating a "sustainable security system" and measures to increase trust that would help the two countries counter crises threatening their interests, Egyptian Defense Minister Mohamed Ahmed Zaki said on Monday at talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

"We have to work responsibly on creating a sustainable security system, working out measures to increase trust and strengthen mechanisms to jointly counter crises that threaten interests of Russia and Egypt as well as international peace and security," the minister said.

Zaki added that the meetings of defense and foreign ministers in a 2+2 format were "a cornerstone of a united approach to the fight against threats and challenges to Egypt's and Russia's interests."

The minister said that the cooperation of the two countries' ministries which made a large progress in a short period of time was "a solid foundation for reaching common goals."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Egypt Cairo Progress

Recent Stories

France's Macron to Talk Iran With Trump at G20 Sum ..

1 minute ago

US Announces New Sanctions Targeting 8 Senior Iran ..

1 minute ago

Five-day painting workshop begins at Alhamra Arts ..

1 minute ago

Govt presented balanced budget: Minister

1 minute ago

India's Top Court Seeks Probe Over Spike in Enceph ..

10 minutes ago

Taliban May Halt Talks With US If No Progress on T ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.