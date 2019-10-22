UrduPoint.com
Cairo-Moscow Talks On Resumption Of Charter Flights To Red Sea Resorts Underway- Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:44 PM

Cairo-Moscow Talks on Resumption of Charter Flights to Red Sea Resorts Underway- Spokesman

The talks between Cairo and Moscow on resumption of charter flights to the Red Sea resorts are underway, Egypt's Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi told Sputnik, expressing hope that flights would be resumed very soon

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The talks between Cairo and Moscow on resumption of charter flights to the Red Sea resorts are underway, Egypt's Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi told Sputnik, expressing hope that flights would be resumed very soon.

"The negotiation process is underway on the aviation issue, as it is one of the most important issues, and Egypt is interested in it. This issue has a great impact on the Egyptian tourism sector. There is no obstacle, but highly specialized technical procedures between the two countries to ensure full security through protocols and their implementation," the spokesman said ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.

