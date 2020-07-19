CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Egypt is strongly opposed to any form of Ankara's intervention in the internal affairs of some Arab countries, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Turkey has been providing extensive military support to Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) since it requested assistance in late 2019. According to various media reports, Ankara is also planning to establish two permanent military bases in Libya as part of its continued aid to the GNA.

"[The Foreign Ministry] is surprised by the statements of some Turkish officials about the illegitimacy of the eastern Libyan authorities' call for support from Egypt in countering extremism and terrorism. Egypt opposes Turkey's political and military intervention in the affairs of Arab countries, which not only lacks any legal basis but also violates Security Council resolutions, be it in Iraq, Syria or Libya," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Thursday at a meeting with Libyan sheikhs and elders that Egypt would quickly reverse the military situation in Libya if sends its troops to the North African country.

Earlier this week, Libya's Tobruk-based House of Representatives, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA), gave permission to the Egyptian armed forces to intervene in Libya if Cairo sees reasons for a preemptive strike against an imminent threat to the national security of the two countries.

The president said that Cairo would not stand idle if the GNA's forces crossed the "red line" ” enter the city of Sirte ” and would not allow destabilization in eastern Libya.

In early June, Sisi met with the LNA's commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the eastern parliament's speaker, Aguila Saleh. After the meeting, Sisi announced the so-called Cairo peace initiative, which includes a ceasefire throughout Libya and the terms of a political settlement. The initiative was backed by Russia, the United States, and several Arab states, but was rejected by Turkey and its ally, the GNA.

Last week, Egyptian armed forces conducted an exercise near Libya's border. The drills, code-named Resolve 2020, took place in the northwestern district of Qabr Gabis, some 37 miles away from the Libyan border.