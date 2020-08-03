UrduPoint.com
Cairo Opposes Unilateral Steps By Ethiopia On Filling Of Disputed Renaissance Dam

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Cairo Opposes Unilateral Steps by Ethiopia on Filling of Disputed Renaissance Dam

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Cairo opposes unilateral actions by Ethiopia regarding the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile river, the Egyptian Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources said on Monday following the second round of talks on the dam, mediated by the African Union.

In July, the Office of Ethiopia's Prime Minister said following an extraordinary African Union-led summit among the countries concerned ” Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia ” that the first year filling of the dam was complete up to limits.

"[Egyptian] Minister [of Irrigation and Water Resources Mohamed Abdel-Ati] said that Egypt was against unilateral steps to fill the Renaissance dam without consultation and coordination with downstream countries, which may indicate that Ethiopia does not want to reach a fair agreement," the ministry said in a statement.

The dam has been under construction by Ethiopia on the Blue Nile since 2011 and set to become Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant, but Egypt and Sudan fear its effects on their own water security. The three countries have held dozens of rounds of talks but have failed to agree on how soon the dam should be filled. Within the context, Cairo asked the UN Security Council to intervene in the talks to prevent any unilateral steps by Ethiopia.

In early July, the three countries resumed talks with the mediation of South Africa as the current holder of the African Union chairmanship. However, Cairo announced lack of results in the latest round.

