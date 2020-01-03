Cairo Says Escalation in Iraq Following Killing of Soleimani Should Be Prevented

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The rapid development of the situation in Iraq threatens new escalation that must be prevented, a spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani, was killed in a US strike.

"The Egyptian Foreign Ministry anxiously monitors the swift development of the situation in Iraq which heralds an unwanted escalation.

In this context, Egypt calls for normalization and preventing a new escalation," the ministerial spokesman said in a statement.

According to Cairo, it is necessary to immediately stop all types of foreign intervention in the domestic affairs of the Arab countries as it facilitates division and tension.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has claimed that Soleimani was a driving force behind an alleged attack on US citizens in the region and his liquidation saved many lives.