Cairo Says No Mechanisms Put in Place in Libya to Implement Peace Initiatives

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Despite an existing framework for the Libyan crisis settlement, no concrete mechanisms to implement it have been put in place so far, the Egyptian foreign minister said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference with his Saudi counterpart in Cairo, Sameh Shoukry said that Egypt wants the situation in Libya to stabilize, advocating for fair distribution of national resources and a government that can meet the needs of Libyans.

"The international community has worked out a number of measures on the basis of which a peaceful solution to the conflict should be built, but unfortunately we do not see mechanisms for their implementation, nor do we see the political will for this," Shoukry said.

The diplomat went on to note that "Egypt will defend its interests and support a political settlement, but it will not accept any form of attack on the previously defined lines and its national security."

"We discussed regional issues and the Libyan crisis. I told my Egyptian counterpart that Riyadh fully supports Egypt's position and that it is important to prevent any foreign interference in Libya.

We will continue intensive coordination between the countries to find a solution," Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said.

In early June, Egypt put forward the Cairo peace initiative, outlining a path for a political settlement in Libya and calling for warring parties to cease fire since June 8. The proposal was welcomed by the eastern-based Libyan parliament, as well as the Arab League, Russia and Saudi Arabia, but was rejected by the Tripoli government and Turkey.

Last week, the Egyptian parliament unanimously approved possible dispatch of troops to carry out combat missions outside the country. It came after President Abdel Fattah Sisi said that his country had an internationally legitimate right to intervene in Libya and come to the aid of the eastern administration.

Back then, he noted that the "red line" for the deployment of troops is the city of Sirte, which is located about 560 miles from the border with Egypt and is one of declared targets of the Tripoli forces, backed by Turkey.