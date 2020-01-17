UrduPoint.com
Cairo Says Turkey's Anadolu Agency Has No Legal Presence In Egypt Since 2013

CAIRO/ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Turkey's Anadolu news agency has been functioning in Egypt illegally since its office was shut down back in 2013, Egypt's State Information Service said amid a scandal around the detention of several Anadolu employees in the Arab republic.

On Wednesday, the Turkish news agency reported that the Egyptian police had searched its office in Cairo. The Egyptian Interior Ministry announced shortly thereafter that it had detained four members of the so-called electronic media committee over their alleged links to the Muslim Brotherhood terror group (banned both in Egypt and Russia), including one Turkish national. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the detentions.

Egypt's State Information Service, in turn, recalled that Anadolu's office in the country was shut down back in 2013 due to the agency's employees "abusing" the privileges outlined in their accreditation.

"Since then, the Anadolu agency has had no legal presence in Egypt, while all attempts by the Turkish Embassy to accredit the agency's correspondents have been rejected.

Any state has the right to deny [accreditation requests], " the service said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

According to Egypt's information service, those detained have played a role in "implementing Turkey's hostile policy toward Egypt." It, at the same time, reaffirmed its commitment to the freedom of speech, saying that Cairo had previously never shut down foreign news agencies nor deported journalists. It therefore accused the Turkish Foreign Ministry of "misleading the public."

Anadolu director general Senol Kazanci, meanwhile, announced that Egypt had released one of those detained - Hilmi Balci, a Turkish citizen.

Egypt and Turkey have had a tense relationship in part due to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's support for the Muslim Brotherhood and the short-lived Islamist government of Mohamed Morsi in Egypt, which was overthrown in 2013.

