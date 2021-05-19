UrduPoint.com
Cairo Suggests Ceasefire Between Israelis, Palestinians Starting Thursday - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Egypt has proposed to impose a ceasefire within the are of the middle Eastern conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants starting Thursday, the Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 has reported.

According to the news outlet, the ceasefire is proposed to come in effect on 6 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT).

The militant group Hamas has already agreed to it.

The current episode of the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out last week after the civil unrest in East Jerusalem, prompting hostilities on the border of Israel and the Gaza Strip, with Palestinian militants having launched approximately 3,700 rockets against Israel, which retaliates with airstrikes.

