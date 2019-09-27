(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned Turkish Charge d'Affaires Mustafa Kemalettin and handed over to him a protest note over remarks recently made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the UN General Assembly in New York, Youm7 portal reported, citing a source.

While addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Erdogan once again questioned Cairo's version of circumstances of the death of former Egyptian leader Mohamed Morsi, who reportedly passed away after a heart attack during a court hearing on an espionage case in June.

In June, at the G20 summit in Osaka, Erdogan said that the "dubious" demise of Morsi should be investigated properly, stressing that it was necessary to ensure that there were no violations in place.

He also called on the United Nations and "all the politicians around the world" to promote investigation.

Relations between Turkey and Egypt have been strained since 2013, when the Egyptian military, then led by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, ousted his predecessor Morsi, a close ally of Erdogan. That same year both countries recalled their ambassadors from their respective missions. Shortly thereafter, Egypt declared the Turkish ambassador a persona non grata, and Turkey followed suit.