UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cairo Summons Turkish Diplomat Over Erdogan's Remarks On Ex-Egypt Leader Death - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:30 AM

Cairo Summons Turkish Diplomat Over Erdogan's Remarks on Ex-Egypt Leader Death - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned Turkish Charge d'Affaires Mustafa Kemalettin and handed over to him a protest note over remarks recently made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the UN General Assembly in New York, Youm7 portal reported, citing a source.

While addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Erdogan once again questioned Cairo's version of circumstances of the death of former Egyptian leader Mohamed Morsi, who reportedly passed away after a heart attack during a court hearing on an espionage case in June.

In June, at the G20 summit in Osaka, Erdogan said that the "dubious" demise of Morsi should be investigated properly, stressing that it was necessary to ensure that there were no violations in place.

He also called on the United Nations and "all the politicians around the world" to promote investigation.

Relations between Turkey and Egypt have been strained since 2013, when the Egyptian military, then led by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, ousted his predecessor Morsi, a close ally of Erdogan. That same year both countries recalled their ambassadors from their respective missions. Shortly thereafter, Egypt declared the Turkish ambassador a persona non grata, and Turkey followed suit.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Attack Protest World United Nations Turkey Egypt Cairo Osaka Same New York Tayyip Erdogan June All From Court

Recent Stories

Jiu-Jitsu Tolerance Championship opens in Al Ain

47 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi wraps up successful participation in UN ..

1 hour ago

UAE re-affirms satisfaction with formation of new ..

1 hour ago

UAE signs visa waiver agreement with Republic of K ..

2 hours ago

Chemical plant fire in northern France threatens S ..

1 hour ago

AlMansoori starts experiments involving UAE school ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.