UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cairo To Host Delegation Of Sudanese Opposition Leaders - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:39 PM

Cairo to Host Delegation of Sudanese Opposition Leaders - Reports

Cairo will soon host a delegation of Sudanese opposition leaders to discuss the political process in the country, Egyptian media reported on Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Cairo will soon host a delegation of Sudanese opposition leaders to discuss the political process in the country, Egyptian media reported on Friday.

According to the Ahram daily, Cairo will welcome Gibril Ibrahim, the leader of the Sudan Revolutionary Front that is made up of several opposition movements, as well as Minni Minawi, who heads Sudan Liberation Movement, and Malik Agar who leads Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North.

Last week, Sudan's Transitional Military Council and the opposition agreed on a constitutional declaration which will be the country's main law during the transitional period following months of political instability.

The TMC took power as the previous government was toppled in April after months of nationwide protests. However, the protests continued, with demonstrators demanding that the military transfer power to a new civilian government.

Related Topics

Cairo Sudan April Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

India’s lunacy brings South Asia at brink of war ..

17 minutes ago

Huawei Developer Conference 2019 – Build Ecosyst ..

18 minutes ago

Unknown assailants kill two in Miran Shah

2 minutes ago

China Concerned With Situation Surrounding Kashmir ..

2 minutes ago

70th passing out parade was held at Kohat Police T ..

2 minutes ago

AJK's APC rejects India's attempt of territorial c ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.