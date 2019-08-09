Cairo to Host Delegation of Sudanese Opposition Leaders - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Cairo will soon host a delegation of Sudanese opposition leaders to discuss the political process in the country, Egyptian media reported on Friday.

According to the Ahram daily, Cairo will welcome Gibril Ibrahim, the leader of the Sudan Revolutionary Front that is made up of several opposition movements, as well as Minni Minawi, who heads Sudan Liberation Movement, and Malik Agar who leads Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North.

Last week, Sudan's Transitional Military Council and the opposition agreed on a constitutional declaration which will be the country's main law during the transitional period following months of political instability.

The TMC took power as the previous government was toppled in April after months of nationwide protests. However, the protests continued, with demonstrators demanding that the military transfer power to a new civilian government.