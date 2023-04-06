Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Cairo To Host Trilateral Summit Between Egypt, Cyprus, Greece In 2023 - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Cairo to Host Trilateral Summit Between Egypt, Cyprus, Greece in 2023 - President

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Cairo will host an annual trilateral summit aimed at strengthening cooperation and security in Eastern Mediterranean between Egypt, Cyprus and Greece this year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said on Wednesday.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides arrived in Cairo for an official visit on Wednesday. According to el-Sisi's office, Egyptian and Cypriot presidents first held a bilateral meeting, followed by talks between the two countries' delegations. Al-Sisi and Christodoulides agreed to establish a joint business council, the office said.

"Our meeting today was also a good opportunity to reaffirm our appreciation of the trilateral cooperation between Egypt, Cyprus and Greece. The trilateral cooperation mechanism between the countries is an example to be followed at all levels. We agreed on the importance of good preparations for the next trilateral cooperation mechanism summit, which Egypt is pleased to host this year," el-Sisi told a joint press conference with Christodoulides.

The Egyptian president also said that the sides discussed cooperation in the gas sector, including a project to interconnect power grids and transport Cypriot gas to two liquefaction plants in Egypt.

After the talks, Christodoulides said that Cyprus views relations with Egypt as a strategic partnership and intends to strengthen cooperation.

"Egypt is my second foreign visit after Greece; it is both symbolic and much more significant because it perfectly reflects our clear political will to further strengthen our cooperation, which we see as a strategic partnership between Egypt and Cyprus," he said.

The Cypriot president added that the sides were ready to develop cooperation in energy, security, commerce, investments, and tourism. Christodoulides also said that the parties agreed to hold the next intergovernmental meeting in Cyprus in September.

Related Topics

Business Egypt Visit Cairo Cyprus Greece September Gas Commerce All

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives inv ..

Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives invitation to visit Oman

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime Minister in Belgrade

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 President of UAE, Serbian President exchange messa ..

President of UAE, Serbian President exchange messages on promoting strategic par ..

7 hours ago
 UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa m ..

UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa mosque triggered by Israeli rai ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.