North Korea's carefully calculated provocations, such as testing short-range missiles that do not threat the United States directly, could be signs that Pyongyang is under pressure to reach a nuclear deal with Washington due to domestic economic difficulties from strict sanctions, experts told Sputnik

25th July, 2019

In the early hours on Thursday, North Korea launched two short-range missiles, which flew around 430 kilometers (about 267 miles) and 690 kilometers respectively, before falling into the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters.

The latest provocations from North Korea came two days after the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday that the nation's leader, Kim Jong Un, inspected a submarine under construction, which analysts believed to be capable of firing submarine-launched ballistic missiles when completed.

The second summit between Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in Vietnam in late February failed to produce an agreement on denuclearization, after Trump said he could not agree to Pyongyang's demand to lift all economic sanctions for what was offered by North Korea. Following their meeting at the Demilitarized Zone in late June, both leaders agreed to revive nuclear talks.

Under serious domestic economic pressure, North Korea could be trying to use the latest provocations, which are carefully designed not to threat US national security, to push US negotiators to offer some concessions and resume bilateral nuclear talks sooner, political analysts suggested.

"The key question is how serious the economic difficulty is in North Korea because of existing sanctions. If North Korea doesn't really face a lot of economic struggles, it could try to hold onto its tough stance against the United States and would not be in a hurry to make breakthroughs [in nuclear talks]. But if North Korea's domestic economic situation is getting close to a very dangerous level, it would have motivations to reach a nuclear deal that could bring economic reliefs. This could explain why North Korea is not really patiently waiting. When the negotiations stalled, Pyongyang had to use military provocations to seek attention from the United States and push Washington to resume talks," Zhao Tong, a fellow in Carnegie's Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy in Beijing, told Sputnik.

Other political analysts pointed out that the United States may not respond to North Korea's military provocations as Pyongyang expected, because the tested missiles did not really pose a threat to US national security.

"I don't think this [the new provocations] is going to change the course of the Trump administration, unless they [North Korea] cross the red line set by the United States, which is resumption of Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) testing and nuclear weapons testing.

The fact that the Trump administration didn't really respond to the provocations showed that the United States is not in a hurry [to resume talks]. 'North Korea has more to lose' is the mindset the Trump administration has right now," Kim Jae-chun, an international relations professor at Sogang University in Seoul and a former South Korean government adviser, told Sputnik.

Nevertheless, the Seoul-based scholar warned that Trump's "America First" policy could risk alienating and damaging alliances with regional partners such as South Korea and Japan.

"I don't think nonproliferation is the immediate concern of the Trump administration. They're not trying to strengthen the existing nuclear nonproliferation regime. For Trump, the threats posed by North Korea's increasing short-range capabilities are concerns only to South Korea and Japan and 'it's something you have to deal with on your own.' That's the 'America First' reflected in the current policy of the Trump administration," he said.

Russia and China conducted their first joint air patrol in the Sea of Japan and East China Sea on Tuesday. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff alleged that a Russian A-50 control aircraft had illegally crossed into South Korean airspace twice over the Sea of Japan and its F-16 fighters fired warning shots in response.

North Korea could stand to benefit from rising tensions between South Korea and regional powers such as Russia or China, Professor Kim suggested.

"North Korea most likely thinks that their political foothold in the Northeast Asian region and on the Korean Peninsula has been solidified because of closer military cooperation between Russia and China. If the struggle between China and the United States gets worse, the strategic value of North Korea will increase accordingly. I think North Korea is quite comfortable with the situation that is shaping up in the Northeast Asian region," he said.

Zhao from the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy expressed similar views on what kind of impact regional tensions would have on Pyongyang.

"In general, confrontations and rivalry of China-Russia against the United States and its allies could be good news for North Korea. On the contrary, if all those great powers united together and wanted to cooperate with each other, Pyongyang would face very difficult times. I believe North Korea hopes to see rising clashes between these two blocs," he said.

The Beijing-based expert added that China and Russia would respond strongly, which could include demonstrating their military strength, if the United States tried to respond to North Korea's provocations with threats of military actions.