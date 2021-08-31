Caldor Fire in U.S. California threatens Tahoe Basin, containment backtracking to 14 pct

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) --:The Caldor Fire in U.S. Northern California reached 177,260 acres (about 717 square km) as of Tuesday morning, with containment dropping from 19 percent to 14 percent over the weekend due to the out-of-control growth, the fire officials said.

The blaze has destroyed 472 buildings in El Dorado County and threatened more than 20,000 more as it headed east toward the Tahoe Basin, where the popular tourist resorts is located.

The fire burned 10,000 acres overnight as it drew closer to Lake Tahoe. Officials issued an evacuation warning for all residents of South Lake Tahoe on Sunday night.