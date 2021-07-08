Calexit Activist Running for California Governor Vows to Draw US, Russia Closer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Louis Marinelli, California governor candidate and pro-independence campaigner for the Golden State, told Sputnik that he would become a catalyst for improved relations between Russia and the United States if he wins the race

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Louis Marinelli, California governor candidate and pro-independence campaigner for the Golden State, told Sputnik that he would become a catalyst for improved relations between Russia and the United States if he wins the race.

Marinelli is an activist for the Yes California Independence campaign, which promotes an independence referendum in the US' richest state. He has recently announced his bid in the gubernatorial recall election from the Republican Party to run against incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom. The vote will take place in September this year.

Since he has been residing in Russia since 2016 and has family in there, Marinelli believes that he can be a conduit of understanding between Russia and the US.

"As a state, California has a limited ability to impact the relationship between ... the US and Russia but we can set an example where we can have a leader of one of the nation's largest states, with largest population, largest economy,� to say that it is better to have friendly relationships not only with Russia but all countries in the world," Marinelli said ahead of the press conference in Moscow dedicated to his campaign.

According to Marinelli, there is a lot of countries worldwide with which he personally believes the United States needs to improve its relations.

"So it's not just a matter of Russia. As someone who's lived in Russia who understands Russian culture, Russian people, I think that I could be a voice for helping improve those relationships, because it really comes down to understanding," he said.

Marinelli lamented that the administration of Joe Biden continues to think that Russia is the main geopolitical enemy of Washington.

"Perhaps it was in the 80s and 70s during the Cold War. Perhaps it was. But he continues to maintain that position in 2021. And it doesn't have to be, maybe it will be or maybe he's making it to be, but that does not have to be in my position.

So that's why I think that we need to have more people in America in the position of authority and responsibility, who can set a different course on it and have a different mindset," he said.

Deteriorating relations between Russia and the US have affected Marinelli's family, too. He and his newborn daughter are American citizens, while his wife is Russian. Now, as the US embassy in Moscow has halted issuing visas, it is impossible for his wife to go to the US.

"So, I would call on the Biden administration to get back to the table with Russia and work out your problems because we need to have the ability especially now that the hopefully the pandemic is coming to an end, to return to travel and free movement around the planet," he stressed.

The movement for Californian secession from the United States, known as Calexit, gained momentum after the 2016 US presidential election won by Donald Trump. The majority of Californian citizens voted for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Marinelli says that if he wins the election, he will propose a referendum in which the citizens will vote on the secession of California from the rest of the US. If they say "Yes", then the authorities of California will begin the process.

"So what I'm going to do if I'm elected governor is go out and reach out to the other state governments, state local governments and get their consent ... at the state level to pass a resolution saying if California holds a fair and free referendum on independence and it passes, then it ought to have a right to secede from the union," he said.

If California gets the backing of at least 25 states, it has the constitutional requirement to secede from the union, Marinelli explained.

"We believe we're in a position to reach out to those people and those states," he concluded.

California, which previously belonged to Mexico, became a part of the United States after the US-Mexican war under the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo.