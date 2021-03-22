California, 2 Southwestern States See Growing Cases of COVID-19 Variants - CDC Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

California, Nevada and Arizona are seeing a greater percentage of cases attributed to the new COVID-19 variants, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a briefing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) California, Nevada and Arizona are seeing a greater percentage of cases attributed to the new COVID-19 variants, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a briefing on Monday.

"Increasingly, states are seeing a growing proportion of COVID-19 cases attributed to variants. The newly identified variant B.1.4.2.7/B.1.4.2.9 is estimated to account for 52 percent of cases in California, 41 percent in Nevada and 25 percent in Arizona. And B 1.1.7 variant is estimated to be responsible for 9 percent of cases in New Jersey and 8 percent in Florida," Walensky said.

Walensky added that COVID-19 statistics vary across the US with the Northeast and upper Midwest seeing a new significant rise in cases and this should serve as a warning sign for the American people who support continued relaxation of preventive measures.

According to CDC data, while deaths continue to drop they remain at high levels and in the past week the rate of declining deaths has slowed.

Walensky also noted that there has been a 1.7 percent increase in the number of registered cases in the last week with the current 7-day case average reaching 53,797 versus 52,916 the week before.

The US today has 29.8 million cases and about 542,000 deaths associated with the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.