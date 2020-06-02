California Activates Additional 1,100 National Guard Troops Amid Riots - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) An additional 1,100 members of the California National Guard were activated on Monday as riots across the state - and throughout the United States - continue following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody, Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters.

"Today, we added another 1,100, so we have over 4,500 National Guard men and women that are available throughout the state of California," Newsom said during a press briefing on Monday.

Newsom said violence is spurred by anarchists and groups highlighted by the president

The governor said the violence has been spurred by anarchists and out of state groups already denounced by US President Donald Trump such as far-left movement Antifa as being behind the riots across the United States.

Newsom noted that the authorities are taking the appropriate measures to ensure safety and security in California.

Public unrest has been building in the United States since Tuesday, after George Floyd, an African American man, died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A video posted online of Floyd's arrest shows a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd repeatedly said he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive.

The four police officers were fired, while Chauvin was also charged with murder and manslaughter.