UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Activates Additional 1,100 National Guard Troops Amid Riots - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:20 AM

California Activates Additional 1,100 National Guard Troops Amid Riots - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) An additional 1,100 members of the California National Guard were activated on Monday as riots across the state - and throughout the United States - continue following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody, Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters.

"Today, we added another 1,100, so we have over 4,500 National Guard men and women that are available throughout the state of California," Newsom said during a press briefing on Monday.

Newsom said violence is spurred by anarchists and groups highlighted by the president

The governor said the violence has been spurred by anarchists and out of state groups already denounced by US President Donald Trump such as far-left movement Antifa as being behind the riots across the United States.

Newsom noted that the authorities are taking the appropriate measures to ensure safety and security in California.

Public unrest has been building in the United States since Tuesday, after George Floyd, an African American man, died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A video posted online of Floyd's arrest shows a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd repeatedly said he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive.

The four police officers were fired, while Chauvin was also charged with murder and manslaughter.

Related Topics

Murder Riots Police Governor Trump Died Man George Minneapolis United States Women

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

2 hours ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

2 hours ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

2 hours ago

Israel's Gantz Orders Military to Prepare for West ..

40 minutes ago

Emirates could take four years to return to normal ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.