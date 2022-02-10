UrduPoint.com

California Agency Accuses Tesla Of Racial Segregation At Factory: Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022

A California agency filed a racial discrimination complaint against Telsa on Wednesday, accusing the electric carmarker of racial segregation in the workplace, according to a statement

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing "found evidence that Tesla's Fremont factory is a racially segregated workplace where Black workers are subjected to racial slurs and discriminated against in job assignments, discipline, pay, and promotion," said Kevin Fish, the agency director.

More Stories From World

