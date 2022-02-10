California agency accuses Tesla of racial segregation at factory: statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A California agency filed a racial discrimination complaint against Telsa on Wednesday, accusing the electric carmarker of racial segregation in the workplace, according to a statement

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :A California agency filed a racial discrimination complaint against Telsa on Wednesday, accusing the electric carmarker of racial segregation in the workplace, according to a statement.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing "found evidence that Tesla's Fremont factory is a racially segregated workplace where Black workers are subjected to racial slurs and discriminated against in job assignments, discipline, pay, and promotion," said Kevin Fish, the agency director.