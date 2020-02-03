UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Announces 3 New Coronavirus Cases Bringing US Total To 11 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:20 AM

California Announces 3 New Coronavirus Cases Bringing US Total to 11 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Health officials in California announced three new cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the total in the US to 11, media reported Sunday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a married couple in San Benito County has been diagnosed with the virus after the husband returned from Wuhan, China - the epicenter of the outbreak which has killed more than 360 people according to the latest figures.

In Santa Clara County, just south of San Francisco, a woman who had also visited Wuhan was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, the newspaper reported citing local health officials. This is the second case in that Santa Clara after a man was reported with the virus last week having also returned from Wuhan.

This brings the total number of cases in the state of six.

"With our large population and the amount of travel to China for both personal and business reasons, we will likely see more cases," LA Times quoted Santa Clara County's health officer Sara Cody as saying.

The novel coronavirus became known late December 2019 and has since spread to 20 countries and infected over 17,000 people mostly in China. Most nations have evacuated their citizens while strict measures have been exacted by the Chinese government to quell further spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Business China Married San Francisco Los Angeles Wuhan Santa Clara Man San Cody December Women Sunday 2019 Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jawaher Al Qasimi witnesses opening of 5th Arab Wo ..

7 hours ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi witnesses opening of 5th Arab Wo ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

7 hours ago

University of Cambridge visit to Abu Dhabi focuses ..

8 hours ago

University of Cambridge visit to Abu Dhabi focuses ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 16th Nabatean Poetry Fes ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.