California Approaches Record Snow Levels in December - UC Berkeley

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) California has approached its record snow levels for the month of December, which was first set in 1970, when the state registered the snowiest December on record, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory said.

"Officially, 29" (~74 cm) of #snow in the last 24 hours at the lab.

That takes our 7 day total to 70.6" (~179 cm) and December grand total to 155". We are now 24" from breaking the record for the all time snowiest December (1970-present) set in 1970 at 179" (454 centimeters)," the laboratory tweeted.

According to local media, the bad weather has caused power shortages. The poweroutage.us website lists 56,704 people without electricity in the state.