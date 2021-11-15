California average gas prices hit all-time high

California saw the highest record of average prices for regular gasoline in the state on Monday

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) --:California saw the highest record of average prices for regular gasoline in the state on Monday.

According to the American automobile Association (AAA), a federation of motor clubs throughout North America which updates daily average national, state and local prices for gasoline, diesel and E-85, the average gas prices in California hit an average of 4.676 U.S. Dollars per gallon Sunday, beating its previous record of 4.671 dollars for regular gasoline set in October 2012.

However, the national average dropped slightly to 3.413 dollars per gallon Sunday, the AAA said. The organization surveyed up to 120,000 stations daily to keep statistics reliable.

Prices are approaching 5 dollars per gallon in some areas, including Northern California's Humboldt County, where the average gas price was 4.968 dollars Sunday. In the Los Angeles-Long Beach metropolitan area, the average price was 4.665 dollars on Sunday, a few pennies short of the highest recorded average of 4.705 dollars set in October 2012.